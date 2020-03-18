Mississippi lawmakers pass legislation allowing local government agencies to pay employees during coronavirus outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers have approved a measure giving counties, cities and schools the ability to pay their employees who were placed on leave due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency and recommended the closure of schools statewide. Several other agencies had their hours or working environments adjusted as well.

According to Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, current state law only gives the state the ability to pay their employees during this time.

This week, both the Senate and House passed legislation that would extend this authority to counties, cities and schools.

“The last thing our local governmental entities and schools need to be worried about is how to pay their janitors, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, and so many others,” Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann said. “Before we temporarily adjourned the Session, it was imperative we take this concern off the table for our local officials.”

The bill is now heading to Governor Tate Reeves for signature.

The senate will adjourn the 2020 Legislative session until April 1.