Mississippi lawmaker challenges elected officials to take COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mid-South lawmaker issued a call challenging other local leaders to take the COVID-19 vaccine as a way to lead by example.

“I challenge all other elected officials in Mississippi and across the country that when that vaccine becomes available, they’d take a leadership role and take the vaccine,” Democrat Rep. Tom Miles said. “So we can get out constituents and get our people in our state and country healthy so we can put this pandemic behind us.”

For Miles, the challenge is personal after he lost his 60-year-old mother to COVID-19.

“My mom was the first nurse in Mississippi who was a front line worker that was running our local emergency room in my home town of Morton, and she contracted COVID and passed away on May 1,” said Miles.

Sheena Miles risked her life trying to help others battling the deadly virus.

“You know it was tough at Thanksgiving, having to be there without her, and it’s going to be tough at Christmas,” said Miles. “I think about all of my friends who’ve lost loved ones and my constituents who’ve lost loved ones.”

One of his friends recently recovered from COVID and told him he recommends getting the vaccine.

‘”I’ve been through this living hell on Earth of going through COVID, and I don’t want to ever have to go through that again.’ He said he’s going to take this vaccine,” said Miles.

It’s a challenge that perhaps could save the life of a familly member of friend.

“We’re not forcing you to take it. We’re not mandating you to take it as a state but trying to encourage you take this so it can save your life and someone else’s,” he said.

Miles said he’s heard from lawmakers who plan to take the vaccine, but there are still many others who remain wary.