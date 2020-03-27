Mississippi health officials set up mobile testing center in Desoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Nearly 600 cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi and the largest number of those were reported in Desoto County.

On Friday, the Mississippi Health Department set up a drive thru testing center at Lewisburg High School, with 200 nose swab kits on hand. They were administered by nurses with the University of Mississippi Medical Center with the National Guard close by to help.

It’s the first time the Mississippi Department of Health has done any mobile screenings in this part of the state.

Everyone who received a free test on Friday were screened ahead of time over the phone or online, and had symptoms of the virus.

So far, Desoto County has the highest number of cases because they’re doing more testing, health officials said.

It could take up to five days to find out how many tested positive at the drive thru testing site.

The health department did testing in Clarksdale on Friday too after up to 300 people may have been exposed to the virus at a funeral.