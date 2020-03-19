Mississippi health department says elective surgeries should be rescheduled

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Health ordered that elective surgeries must be rescheduled for a later date. They said non-essential medical visits and diagnostic procedures must also be postponed.

The recommendation comes from the rapid spread of the coronavirus and the shortage of protective medical gear across the nation.

The agency said the following actions must be taken:

Doctors, hospitals and medical centers must postpone non-essential surgical and diagnostic procedures

Non-urgent appointments should be rescheduled

Non-emergency dental procedures should be delayed.

The Mississippi Department of Health said there are 50 cases of coronavirus in the state.