Mississippi gives virus info by age and place but not race

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The State Department of Health’s senior deputy said he thinks African Americans have been disproportionately affected in Mississippi by the new coronavirus.

However, the department has still not released statistics showing the race of people who have tested positive or died from the coronavirus.

African Americans have been disproportionately affected in some other places.

The Health Department said Tuesday that as of Monday evening, Mississippi had 1,915 positive tests for the virus and 59 deaths.

The state has about 3 million residents. Areas with the largest populations are seeing the most cases.

Two smaller, majority-black counties, Bolivar and Wilkinson, have disproportionately large caseloads.