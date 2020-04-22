Mississippi attorney general to file lawsuit against China over COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch will soon file a lawsuit against China “for the malicious and dangerous acts that caused death, health injuries, and serious economic loss from the COVID-19 crisis.”

“China did the world a great injustice by engaging in a complex cover-up of the dangers of this deadly virus,” said Fitch. “By silencing journalists, doctors, whistleblowers, and others, China exposed millions to the Coronavirus and kept the world from preparing, leading to higher death tolls and more dangerous public health impacts. They must be held to account for the damage they have done.”

Specifically, she said that Mississippians deserve justice for their suffering as a result of the cover-up.

In a letter addressed to Mississippi Congressional members, Fitch urged them to support a bill sponsored by Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Congressman Dan Chrenshaw of Texas called the Holding the Chinese Communist Party Accountable for Infecting Americans Act of 2020.

In her letter, she explained the bill would give Americans the opportunity to sue China in federal court to recover damages.

The announcement comes a day after Missouri’s attorney general announced a similar lawsuit against the nation.