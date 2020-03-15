Millington cancels events through parks and recreation department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All events run through the Millington Parks and Recreation department are canceled until April 1.

City leaders released a statement on Sunday stating these were precautionary measures due to novel coronavirus outbreak across Tennessee.

This suspension of activities includes events planned at the Baker Community Center and Millington Gym.

City parks will remain open but people are being encouraged to use hand sanitizer and wash their hands regularly.

Millington City Hall will stay open but residents are being encouraged to use online bill payment or the drop box behind city hall for water bills.

Millington Municipal Schools canceled classes and extracurricular activities through Friday, March 27th.