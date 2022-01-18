MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A day ahead of the scheduled rollout of free COVID-19 tests, some people are already placing orders. Some Mid-South health experts say while the testing could have some benefits, we are still dealing with the effects of Omicron and COVID from the recent holidays.

Just weeks after the start of the new year and following the recent holiday season, Omicron fueled COVID cases are still impacting hospitals in the Mid-South as many people remain unvaccinated.

“In fact over 80 or 90 percent of the people in the hospital are unvaccinated and there’s where the greatest complication is,” said Infectious Disease Specialist and COVID Task Force member Dr. Manoj Jain.

Last week more than 5.4 million Americans tested positive, a new record.

But Dr. Sandy Arnold, the Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, says the story may be looking somewhat better in Memphis and Shelby County.

“Overall case counts seem to be slightly lower than they were last week. So, I think we may have hit the peak, but it takes more than a few days for us to know that,” she said. “We have been seeing fewer positive test at Le Bonheur, for example, and the overall case count in Shelby County has been slowly trending down.”

While progress is being made, Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Baptist, warns recent large gatherings and the unvaccinated could mean COVID will be with us.

“It’s not a question, it’s a very contagious situation that a lot of people are likely to get this, which is why it’s so important for people to get the vaccine to be protected from it,” he said.

And with this week’s rollout of those free Rapid COVID-19 tests distributed by the Biden administration, health experts say they may be arriving too late.

“It would have been great to have affordable test at the beginning of the Omicron wave. We have seen this surge led to record, not just cases, but record hospitalizations. We have 180 people in this building right, which surpassed what we saw in the previous surges,” Dr. Threlkeld said.