Mid-South prepared if coronavirus cases increase locally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just about every government agency and business at this point has a plan in place to deal with the coronavirus.

The Allied Health building at the Union Avenue campus of Southwest Tennessee Community College was closed for cleaning until next week amid concerns that two students may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Across the city, first responders also took precautions.

Paramedics wiped down ambulances with medical grade wipes, and they take special precautions when they're dealing with a patient who they think may have coronavirus.

Six Memphis firefighters were briefly quarantined Monday but have since been released after it became clear they hadn't been exposed to the virus.

At the Memphis VA hospital, preparations are underway to screen patients for coronavirus.

In Arkansas, where there haven't been any confirmed cases, West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon and health officials are already bracing for the inevitable.

"If you look at all the mortality worldwide, it's all 65-plus, immune-compromised, so the basic focus here in Crittenden County should be our assisted living and the nursing homes," McClendon said.

Many nursing homes have already suspended at least some visitations.

A spokesperson for American Health Communities, which owns five nursing homes in the Memphis area, said it's banning sick visitors, as well as screening all employees and visitors for high temperatures and suspending group activities.

In fact, a few people told WREG though they're perfectly healthy, they haven't been allowed to visit their loved ones in nursing homes because the nursing homes have banned all visits.

The restrictions could be the new normal until health professionals get a better understanding of what they're dealing with.