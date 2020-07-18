Mid-South officials react to White House report placing Mid-South in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South health officials are reacting to the unreleased White House documents that recommend 18 states–including all three Mid-South states–roll back reopening efforts after COVID-19 outbreaks.

Among 12 recommendations to Arkansas, the White House says gyms and bars should be shut down in “hot spot counties”, while indoor and outdoor dining should be limited to 25% capacity.

“We will try and implement those recommendations in an Arkansas-specific fashion when we can, but not everything may fit,” said Dr. Nate Smith with Arkansas Department of Health.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has already issued a statewide mask mandate. He says officials are focusing resources on enforcement and regulation of COVID restrictions.

“We took the ammunition and objective and took it in a different direction, that will accomplish the same thing, but will allow them to do business,” Hutchinson said.

In Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves has ordered mask mandates for 13 counties, the same 13 counties that are referred to by the White House as “highly affected.”

While the entire state is considered a “red zone”, Reeves believes targeting the areas where the pandemic is hitting hardest will lead to improved compliance.

Ultimately, he says it’s up to the people.

“If you, the people of Mississippi, ignore it, and don’t pay attention to it, and don’t adhere to it, it doesn’t do any good,” Reeves said.

The White House does not suggest Mississippi take additional measures in any specific counties at this time.

Reeves’ current executive order expires Monday, but he says there are plans to extend it and potentially add more counties to the restricted list as well.

“We are poring over the data to determine if other measures need to be added as well,” Reeves said.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee did not respond to the White House report but said just two days ago that he has no plans for more state-wide closures or mask mandates.

Shelby County and Davidson County have seen the highest number of positive cases across the last three weeks. Both areas have mask mandates in place.