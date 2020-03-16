Mid-South Food Bank volunteers pack boxes to feed those in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “We need to be prepared. We don’t need to panic. Everyone just needs to work together.”

That’s exactly what volunteers at the Mid-South Food Bank did on Monday. With extended school and business closures during the coronavirus pandemic, they’re worked to make sure those in need don’t go hungry.

“We need to respond to the demand of the children being home,” said CEO Cathy Pope. “Parents are going to be out of work as businesses and restaurants close, and then of course our seniors, we’re always wanting to make sure we’re serving them as well.”

The food bank has limited groups to 50 at a time and added more protocols like requiring gloves.

Among those helping were Amy Faye who brought her 12-year-old Rylan.

“Kids are affected by it because they’re out of school and they normally eat at school but they don’t have any meals because schools out,” said Rylan. “So we need to get meals food them and help people affected by the coronavirus.”

“I think it’s the least that we could do to try to help people. Not everybody has that ability to go from grocery store to grocery store and stuff.”

She said she hopes to take something greater away from the experience.

“It teaches life lessons. So hopefully he’ll learn to give back and know it’s not always about you. It’s good to help others.”

The first set of boxes are scheduled to go out Tuesday. You can pick them up from the food banks partner agencies throughout the county.