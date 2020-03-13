MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is limiting visitors and screening them as it responds to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Our experts have been actively preparing for COVID-19, routinely assessing and preparing in advance for all potential health risks,” said Michael Ugwueke, president and CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. “To ensure that we are providing the best care to patients who need it, we want to limit unnecessary visits to the emergency department for non-urgent medical needs.”

In addition, the hospital said it is limiting the number of entrances to its hospitals, restricting the number of visitors to two at a time, banning children under the age of 12 from visiting patients, and enacting new screening procedures at all of its locations.

These screenings will ask patients and visitors about their travel history, coronavirus exposure and overall health at the time of the visit.

The hospital said there is no treatment for the coronavirus and that most people with it will not be hospitalized, but sent home to recover. They encouraged everyone with mild symptoms to stay at home and contact their primary physician.

Symptoms include fever, chills or cough.