Memphis Zoo to make several changes due to coronavirus concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo said it is closing several exhibits and services as they try to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, the zoo announced they will closing all indoor exhibits, rides, trams and playgrounds.

In addition, the Cat House Cafe indoor dining area located in the center of the zoo will not be open to the public. The restaurant will still be opened, but patrons will have to order from the side window.

Ticket prices will be discounted due to the disruption in services, the zoo said. However, they did not say how much of a discount would be applied to each ticket.

They said they are routinely cleaning all public areas and encouraged everyone to wash their hands and stay home if sick.