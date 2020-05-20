Memphis Zoo moves to phase 2, allowing more people inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo announced Wednesday that it’s moving into phase 2 of reopening, meaning more people can come inside.

The zoo is now allowing people in at 50% capacity, or 5,000 people. The zoo partially reopened May 13, but had only allowed 2,500 people in at a time.

Guests and zoo staff are required to wear facial coverings.

No food or drink is allowed, and customers must pay with credit card, their membership or Apple Pay. Some rides, exhibits and play areas may not be available.