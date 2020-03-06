Memphis venues clean, make preparations for crowds amidst coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis venues are taking extra precautions this week to protect against coronavirus.

With thousands of people expected just this weekend for the final showings of "Aladdin," the staff at the Orpheum have ramped up cleaning throughout the entire facility.

"As you can imagine we have tons of kids coming into our theatre every day, tons of parents, all of season ticket holders coming to see this great musical and we don't want them to feel uncomfortable," said Vice President Dacquiri Baptiste. "We don't want them to be scared to come downtown."

So, expect to see hand sanitizer and wipes at the box office and bars, as well as additional signage in bathrooms.

"We are making sure we do almost a deep clean after every performance of all of our surfaces," Baptiste said.

Downtown leaders are taking proactive steps against coronavirus as well.

"We're taking the city's lead," said Jennifer Oswalt with the Downtown Memphis Commission. "Mayor Strickland issued a mandate that all city divisions, including MATA, the parks, libraries, clean top to bottom and just sanitize and take precautionary measures, so we did that at the DMC as well."

Friday afternoon, the FedEx Forum released a statement on steps they're taking to protect against coronavirus:

We are paying close attention to developments regarding the Coronavirus and have taken/are taking steps to educate employees and fans to focus on preventative measures, as the health and safety of our employees, players and fans are of the utmost importance. We are cleaning high traffic areas more frequently, increasing the number of hand sanitizer stations, upgrading our cleaning products, and posting prevention tips in our restrooms. We will continue to stay in close communication with city, county and state officials, as well as the NBA league office.