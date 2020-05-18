Memphis, Shelby County to move into phase II of reopening plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department announced the Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force has decided to move forward with phase II of the Back to Business plan Monday.

“Over the last 14 days, we’ve been closely monitoring the data,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “Based on the opinion of our medical experts, we are ready to move to Phase ll of our Back-to Business plan allowing more Memphians back to work in a safer way.”

The Shelby County Health Department will release a new health directive on Monday that includes new orders and recommendations for individuals and businesses as we go to phase two.

This is a developing story.