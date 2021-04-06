Upcoming Covid vaccination events pop up around Shelby County

Shelby County health officials announced they will have a number of new pop-up vaccination events happening in the next couple of weeks.

The first event is scheduled for Tuesday and the last is scheduled for May 7. The events are located across Shelby County, giving everyone the opportunity to get out and get vaccinated, health officials said.





The pop-up pods are being made possible by the opening of the FEMA vaccination site on Wednesday. Located at the Pipkin Building, the federal site will utilize its own supply of Covid shots, allowing the city of Memphis to redistribute its allocation from the state to the other community and pop-up sites.

Appointments are now available. If you would like to schedule one, click here.