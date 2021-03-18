Health officials begin vaccinating Shelby County’s homebound, homeless populations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health officials in Memphis and Shelby County have begun targeting the homebound and homeless populations in an effort to get those individuals vaccinated from Covid-19.

It’s part of lastest phase in the county’s effort to vaccinate residents, but it’s not going to be easy, officials said.

“That is going to be a very labor intensive work, reaching out into those communites,” said Chief Gina Sweat with the Memphis Fire Department during the Memphis Shelby County Joint Covid-19 Task Force briefing Thursday. “Literally one person at a time to get them, make sure their protection is up to where it needs to be. It’s going to be very labor intensive but it’s very targeted and it’s very needed in our community.”

It’s needed, because so many of these individuals can not make it to the mass vaccination sites or the county’s community partners who have access to the vaccine. Still others don’t have access to the tools needed to sign up for appointments.

As of Thurday, more than 230,000 doses have been administered in Shelby County. More than 162,000 people have received their first dose and more than 68,000 have received the second. Officials said the county still has a long way to go to reach herd immunity, which is achieved when some 70 percent of the population is vaccinated.

The state goal by health officials is to have nearly 700,000 vaccines administered by August.





The efforts to get people vaccinated were interupted due to Wednesday’s severe weather. To make up for that, health officials said they have drastically increased capacity Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sweat said those who have an appointment scheduled for those days should expect extended wait times.

Those who were scheduled to get a vaccine on Wednesday must reschedule at Covid19.Memphistn.gov or by calling (901) 222-SHOT. Officials asked that residents not show up expecting to get a shot when they do not have an appointment.

As in previous weeks, appointments for next week will go live by noon on Friday.

Residents who need the second Moderna dose need to email covid19help@memphistn.gov.