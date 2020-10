JONESBORO, Ark. — Thrown in jail after not paying rent? It may be something you've never heard of, but it can happen to renters in Arkansas, and records show that's still the case, even in the midst of the pandemic.

"It's insane. I just couldn't imagine why ... that makes no sense to me."

That was Amy Beckett's response after she says her landlord didn't just threaten to put her family out of the house — he threatened to have her thrown in jail.

The Jonesboro resident told WREG about a conversation she says she had with her landlord at the time.