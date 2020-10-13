Health Department: ‘Fall wave of COVID-19 is here’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force said recent data trends indicate that the fall surge health officials have been warning residents about is finally here.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 33,481 cases Tuesday, an increase of 347 new cases. Of those new cases, 94 percent were collected between October 7 and 10, suggesting this is a recent increase and not a case of a backlog at the testing lab.

Approximately 527 people (1.6 percent of cases) have died. The median age of those individuals is 74 years of age, but victims have ranged from age 13 to 100.

Like the rest of the nation, Shelby County is starting to see another surge, Dr. David Sweat with the health department said Tuesday. The number of new cases has increased along with the number of hospitalizations.

The areas that have the highest active case rate in the county right now are located in the northeast corner of Shelby County and include areas like Bartlett, Lakeland, Arlington and the outlining areas of Milington.

Health officials encouraged everyone to continue to social distance and wear masks when out in public.