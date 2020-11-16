Memphis nurse is first local to get new COVID-19 therapy; doctors ‘optimistic’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis nurse became the first person to test a new antibody therapy locally, and he and health experts at Baptist Hospital are optimistic.

Registered Nurse Andy Shepherd is used to being on the front line in the fight against COVID, and he is there once again becoming the first person locally to test a new COVID drug at Baptist Hospital that could be a game changer.

“I’m so thankful,” Shepherd said. “I was the first person to get the infusion in the Mid-South. I am a healthcare, I’m nurse by trade, and I know this has been widely studied and side effects are minimal, and the benefits outweigh the risk.”

Shepherd believed he contracted COVID-19 after he and his family vacationed in Missouri. He was having a hard time breathing and lost his sense of taste, and this weekend he heard about a COVID drug treatment at Baptist.

“Anything I can do prevent and to be here for my family and take care of them long term, I thought I would try as an option and luckily this came about,” Shepherd said.

Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist, said this is the first regional dose, and one of the first in the country, for Bamlanivimab, which is the new monoclonal antibody approved for emergency use authorization.

The COVID therapy is meant for adults and children over age 12 with mild to moderate illness.

“It’s basically approved for people who are not requiring oxygen, who are not yet in the hospital. The trial is shown this drug is successful in preventing people from getting sicker,” Threlkeld said.

As of now, both Threlkeld and Shepherd said they remain optimistic.

