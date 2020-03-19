Memphis in May postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May announced Thursday afternoon that the Beale Street Musical Festival and all other Memphis in May events will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement sent to WREG, Memphis in May said they were instructed by authorities with the City of Memphis that the 2020 festival cannot be held as originally scheduled in May.

They are working on holding the festival this fall.

Memphis in May said they plan to announce details Friday, March 27, including new dates and a confirmed artist lineup.

The organization said they will also provide information for receiving a refund for those who can’t attend the festival on the rescheduled dates.