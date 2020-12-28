Memphis health expert shares COVID warning: ‘You don’t need to party hardy on New Year’s Eve’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that the Christmas holiday is behind us, Shelby County health leaders say a more dangerous time is just a few days away — New Year’s Eve gatherings could increase the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 has wrecked plans for the New Year’s Eve street party on historic Beale Street. The clubs and restaurants will be open, but scaled back to ring in 2021.

Still, city councilman and COVID task force member Dr. Jeff Warren had a warning for those who plan to gather, no matter where they are,

“You don’t need to party hardy on New Year’s Eve,” Warren said.

That’s especially true for younger people ages 18 through 40.

“That’s the group that seems to be spreading it the most, and I’ve got patients in that age group who are scarred with bad lungs now. They can’t smell,” Warren said.

He’s concerned what New Year’s Eve could mean for the number of COVID cases.

“We just saw what Thanksgiving did to our COVID numbers,” he said. “We haven’t had a chance to see what Christmas is going to do and we got New Year’s coming right afterwards. Normally, it’s two to three weeks before you see your ICU’s get filled up.”

He calls this a make-or-break period for more people to heed the call to mask up and social distance.

“This is going to determine how bad it gets right now. This is the time that you need to be doing what you know to do,” he said.

Last week the COVID task force said everyone must blunt the curve of cases by spending time with immediate family, but avoiding other households and large groups. They’re also urging people to get tested before they gather this week.

“If you got a group of six people and you all go out and get tested two days before your event and everybody’s negative, odds are you’re probably going to be okay,” Warren said.

As many people prepare to make New Year’s resolutions, there’s one Warren says will should all share.

“The resolution should be that we are going to get through this, and when we do, we’ll be able to do the things we missed. So the resolution should be let’s get through this thing alive.”