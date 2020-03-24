Memphis City Council OKs $2M to reduce MATA fares, support food bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution that will use $2 million to reduce MATA fares and increase assistance to the Mid-South Food Bank during the coronavirus emergency.

Council unanimously approved the resolution to amend its 2020 budget.

The amendment is in response to an order by Mayor Jim Strickland that non-essential businesses close and people stay at home except for essential trips.

The resolution supports:

Funding for free and reduced fare for MATA transportation to give Memphis citizens accessibility to transportation things like doctor visits and food distributions

Funding to Mid-South food bank to assist low-income and food insecure people to prepare for weeks in isolation

Other such needs as determined as priority by mayor during declaration of emergency.

Council members say we’re in new territory and it will take help from everyone to get through this.

This money will go to people directly impacted by the coronavirus and organizations needing resources to help them during this time.

The money to provide free or reduced fares for MATA rides doesn’t eliminate any travel restrictions in place, but it does allow people who live in the city access to transportation for doctor visits and food distributions.

Tuesday’s meeting was unique because City Council gathered through a tele-conference to discuss the emergency declaration.

“This is just a small token,” City Councilman Martavious Jones said.

“I wish the city of Memphis had greater means in order to provide greater help. This is still a call and the city’s doing its part, but we need the philanthropic community, we’re going to need the corporate community to step up in order to address some of these issues here. It’s a step in the right direction.”

The resolution was approved to take effect immediately.Jones says now it just takes some procedural paperwork to get funds distributed.

Related Content Changes made after Shelby County Jail employee tests positive for coronavirus