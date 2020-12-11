Memphis-area hospitals at or near capacity because of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Health officials are painting a dire picture as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“Our hospitals continue to have strain on their capacity,” Shelby County Health Department director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

A document given to WREG by a source in the hospital industry says most facilities in the area are at or near capacity.

According to the document, as of Thursday morning, Baptist hospitals in Memphis, Collierville and Desoto County are “closed to (new) admissions”, and several Methodist locations in Memphis and Germantown are under a “critical advisory”, a term that usually means the facilities can’t accept new patients.

“We do anticipate this continuing to be a challenge because of the current surge which is significantly worse than the surge we saw earlier in the pandemic,” Haushalter said.

When WREG asked two hospitals to respond to the document, Methodist and Baptist’s healthcare systems both said capacity is a problem but claim their hospitals are still accepting new patients.

Baptist also says that “Dozens of patients have been admitted, discharged and/or moved to other levels of care between (Thursday morning and evening).”

Dr. Manoj Jain is a member of Shelby County’s COVID-19 task force. He says the biggest problem isn’t the number of available beds. It’s having enough medical professionals to staff them.

“The staffing for the beds is not there,” Jain said, “And recruiting anyone in at this time is really not possible.”

That resource pool is drying up. That’s why the task force is trying to get help from people who live here, including medical students at local universities.

“To look at how we can utilize students or individuals who are near the end of their education to provide additional support,” Haushalter said.

Jain says the best way to help our hospitals is to reduce the number of patients coming in. He says we do that by masking, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.