Memphis area faith leaders say they’ll wait for face-to-face worship, for now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of 18 faith leaders from the Memphis area made a joint statement Friday, saying that they will delay face-to-face worship a little while longer.

In a video, the leaders of several Christian, Muslim and Jewish congregations said they will continue social distancing and other health protocols to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will wait a little bit longer to gather in face-to-face worship, because my choice and my freedom cannot come at the expense of your safety and health,” they say in the video.

Some social distancing protocols have been relaxed somewhat for congregations in the Mid-South recently, and worship has resumed for small groups.

The statement was released by the Church Health Center, which convened the Memphis Clergy COVID-19 Response network,and now consists of more than 400 faith leaders across the Mid-South.

Those in the video are:

Imam Anwar Arafat, Islamic Center of Tennessee

Pastor John Bryson, Fellowship Memphis

Dr. Christopher Davis, St. Paul Baptist Church

Greg Diaz, Iglesia Nueva Dirección Memphis Las Américas

Bishop Linwood Dillard, Citadel of Deliverance COGIC

Rabbi Micah D. Greenstein, Temple Israel

Rev. Will Jones, Germantown Presbyterian

Scott Morris, MD, MDiv, Church Health

Dr. Bartholomew Orr, Brown Missionary Baptist Church

Bishop Phoebe Roaf, Episcopal Diocese of West Tennessee

Dr. Frank E. Ray, New Salem Missionary Baptist Church

Rev. Rufus Smith, Hope Church Memphis

Rev. George Robertson, Second Presbyterian Church

Dr. Charles Stanback, Past President of the Baptist Ministers Alliance

Bishop Ed Stephens, Golden Gate Cathedral

Rev. Dr. Stacy L. Spencer, New Direction Christian Church

Rev. Dr. Gina M. Stewart, Christ Missionary Baptist Church

Rev. Scott Walters, Calvary Episcopal Church