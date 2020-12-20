First shipments of Moderna vaccine roll out from Olive Branch; Memphis area a shipping hub for vaccines

A worker gives a thumbs up while transporting boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the loading dock for shipping at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)



MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first shipments of the second vaccine approved for COVID-19 rolled out of a Mississippi factory and into the FedEx distribution hub on Sunday.

Sunday, workers were preparing boxes of Moderna’s COVID vaccine to be taken from the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi to the Memphis FedEx hub.

The area has become a shipping station for both FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines.

A refrigerated truck under escort turned at the corner of Democrat Road and Republican Drive near the Memphis airport.

From its starting point here, the vaccine will begin making its way to more than 3,700 locations around the country. The much-needed shots are expected to be given starting Monday, just three days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized their emergency rollout.

Many in the area are on opposite sides when it comes to being vaccinated.

“I think we need to get it out, that way we can open up and start living our normal life again. I’m ready for it,” said Ryan Boyd, who is all-in about taking the vaccine.

Others are more skeptical and apprehensive, taking a wait-and-see approach.

But both sides can agree that having the Mid-South play a part in the vaccine’s distribution is huge.