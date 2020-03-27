Memphians step up to help the homeless during coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians of all ages are stepping in to help keep the homeless population in Memphis during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Griz is a Memphis-based artist. As the cases for COVID-19 increase in the community, so does his concern for the most vulnerable.

"I needed to do something to pass it on," Griz said.

So, he got to work.

"I love having people have my art. I wish more people could have it. Not everyone has money to spend on art, but they have the supplies to make masks," Griz said. "For every five masks, I will trade a piece of my artwork."

Griz says you can make or buy the masks. Every one he collects will go to those in need, like medical workers, the elderly and the homeless.

"Because they are vulnerable, it makes us vulnerable," Griz said. "Everyone is doing safe at home. Well, they don’t have a home to be safe at."

Across town in South Memphis, 8-year-old Dayla Johnson is busy in her grandmother’s kitchen, making food for the homeless.

"I am making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or jelly sandwiches, because some people may be allergic to peanut butter, so I made a jelly sandwich," Dayla said as she prepped the food.

Their efforts couldn’t come at a better time.

The Union Mission, one of Memphis’ largest shelters, says they are very busy right now as they continue to make thousands of meals and offer shelter, all while trying to keep their facilities safe from the spread of the virus.

Memphis city leaders say they’re monitoring the need right now by talking to shelters and non-profits.

"Some of these folks don’t have anywhere to go," Griz said.

He hopes his efforts inspire others to step up.

"This is a way you can spread your art, spread your joy and help spread love and compassion to others at the same time," he said.

If you want to trade masks with Griz or help his efforts, you can contact him on his Instagram @grandmastergriz.

He said you can buy or make the masks, send him a picture of your masks and tell him what you want drawn. You'll then leave the masks on your doorstep. Griz will pick them up and drop the picture off.

If you are experiencing homelessness and need help, the city asks that you call MIFA’s Homeless hotline at 901-529-4545.