Mayor of tiny Arkansas town says virus caused one death, shut City Hall

A sign on Tyronza City Hall says offices are closed due to COVID-19.

TYRONZA, Ark. — Tyronza, Arkansas is in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, the town’s mayor says.

Tyronza Mayor Charles Glover says Arkansas Department of Health statistics through Oct. 19 show the town had between 20 and 29 cases, but he says in last week there has been an uptick in the number of cases and now, one death.

According to the 2010 census, only 762 people live in Tyronza. The town’s only convenience store was destroyed by a tornado a year ago and hasn’t been rebuilt.

According to the mayor, the man who died was in his 70s, had “a lot of other health problems,” got tested on Monday and by Wednesday morning had trouble breathing.

An ambulance was called but the man did not make it.

Glover said the city treasurer/recorder tested positive, so City Hall is closed down and a commercial cleaning crew is coming this afternoon to clean and disinfect it.

People can still pay their water bills by dropping a payment in a drop box at City Hall. Glover said one city employee in the water department contracted COVID back in May.

Two police officers have tested negative and he is waiting on results for three other city employees.

There is no mask mandate in Tyronza but the mayor stressed that people need to be careful and observe CDC guidelines. Halloween “Trunk or Treat” has been cancelled.