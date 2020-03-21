Mayor closes more Memphis businesses due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mayor of Memphis is closing more businesses as the novel coronavirus continues spread across the city of Memphis.

According to the city’s website, Mayor Jim Strickland is shutting down movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, bowling alleys, skating rinks and other recreational facilities.

Hookah bars, cigar bars and vaping lounges have been asked to close if they offer use of their products at the business.

Drinking and eating at private fraternal, social, golf or country clubs or similar private clubs is no longer allowed.

This all goes into effect Saturday at midnight.