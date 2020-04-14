MATA bus operator tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MATA announced another employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release issued Tuesday, the company said the employee worked as a bus operator and was last on duty on April 3. The employee notified MATA of a positive test result on April 11.

This is the second employee to test positive for the coronavirus. The first was a maintenance worker who did not have any contact with the public.

In both instances, the areas where that employee was known to have worked was disinfected and deep cleaned to ensure public safety.