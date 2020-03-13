MAS to temporarily stop certain intakes, seeks foster families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Memphis Animal Services said they are making some changes and are in need of the public’s help.

In a prepared statement released Friday, MAS said they will temporarily suspend intakes to comply with social distancing recommendations from the National Animal Care & Control Association and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the foreseeable future, MAS will only impound dangerous animals or those in need of emergency care. They will only accept emergency intakes at their shelter.

Owner surrenders have also been suspended at this time.

In addition to the coronavirus, these actions are being taken due to a “significant drop” in adoptions, reclaims and rescue transfers.

“We simply do not have enough kennels as the number of animals coming in is greatly exceeding the number of animals going out,” the agency said.

They asked for the local community to step up and foster an animal.

“Should we be forced to reduce our workforce levels, having fewer pets requiring care in our facility will be imperative.”

If you can foster a pet now, visit the facility during adoption hours. If you would like to be on call for an emergency foster, click here.

