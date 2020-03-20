Marion School District extends free meal program

MARION, Ark. — The Marion School District is extending its free meal program so that students can have access to food during the school closure.
The school district will be offering meals to families until April 17.
The extension comes one day after Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that Arkansas schools would be closed until April 17, two weeks later than originally planned.
The state of Arkansas now has 96 confirmed cases, with at least one case being in Crittenden County.
The list of locations is available below:
Gilmore City Hall
97 Front St
Gilmore – Breakfast 8:00 AM – 8:25 AM, Lunch 11:00 AM – 11:25 AM
Union Grove Baptist
93 Miller St
Turrell – Breakfast 8:30 AM – 9:00 AM, Lunch 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Harvest Time Church
1 Briggs St
(Crawfordsville) Lansing – Breakfast 8:00 AM – 8:25 AM, Lunch 11:00 AM – 11:25 AM
Crawfordsville City Hall
1468 Old Hwy 64 (West Side of Building)
Crawfordsville – Breakfast 8:30 AM – 9:00 AM, Lunch 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
301 Duffin
Sunset – Breakfast 8:00 AM – 8:25 AM, Lunch 11:00 AM – 11:25 AM
Harvard Grocery Store
35 Windsor
Marion – Breakfast 8:30 AM – 9:00 AM, Lunch 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
TurfMaster Parking Lot
750 Medel Marconi Dr
Marion –Breakfast 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM, Lunch 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
377 Estate Dr
Marion- Breakfast 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM, Lunch 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
The Greens of Marion
501 Par Dr Marion AR
Angelo’s Grove Front Office
1120 LH Polk
Marion – 8:40 AM – 8:48 AM, 12:20 PM – 12:38 PM
Fairways (Mailboxes)
425 Birdie
Marion – 8:50 AM – 9:00 AM, 12:40 PM – 1:00 PM
VPA
Meals can be picked up from the bus at the back of the school.
1402 Crestmere
West Memphis – 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
MST
Meals can be picked up from the bus located at the front of the school
100 L H Polk
Marion – 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM