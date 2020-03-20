Marion School District extends free meal program

MARION, Ark. — The Marion School District is extending its free meal program so that students can have access to food during the school closure.

The school district will be offering meals to families until April 17.

The extension comes one day after Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that Arkansas schools would be closed until April 17, two weeks later than originally planned.

The state of Arkansas now has 96 confirmed cases, with at least one case being in Crittenden County.

The list of locations is available below:

Gilmore City Hall

97 Front St

Gilmore – Breakfast 8:00 AM – 8:25 AM, Lunch 11:00 AM – 11:25 AM

Union Grove Baptist

93 Miller St

Turrell – Breakfast 8:30 AM – 9:00 AM, Lunch 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Harvest Time Church

1 Briggs St

(Crawfordsville) Lansing – Breakfast 8:00 AM – 8:25 AM, Lunch 11:00 AM – 11:25 AM

Crawfordsville City Hall

1468 Old Hwy 64 (West Side of Building)

Crawfordsville – Breakfast 8:30 AM – 9:00 AM, Lunch 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church

301 Duffin

Sunset – Breakfast 8:00 AM – 8:25 AM, Lunch 11:00 AM – 11:25 AM

Harvard Grocery Store

35 Windsor

Marion – Breakfast 8:30 AM – 9:00 AM, Lunch 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

TurfMaster Parking Lot

750 Medel Marconi Dr

Marion –Breakfast 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM, Lunch 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

New Hope Baptist Church

377 Estate Dr

Marion- Breakfast 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM, Lunch 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

The Greens of Marion

501 Par Dr Marion AR

Angelo’s Grove Front Office

1120 LH Polk

Marion – 8:40 AM – 8:48 AM, 12:20 PM – 12:38 PM

Fairways (Mailboxes)

425 Birdie

Marion – 8:50 AM – 9:00 AM, 12:40 PM – 1:00 PM

VPA

Meals can be picked up from the bus at the back of the school.

1402 Crestmere

West Memphis – 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

MST

Meals can be picked up from the bus located at the front of the school

100 L H Polk

Marion – 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM