Map of Shelby County coronavirus cases highlights areas lacking testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A map showing where new coronavirus cases are popping up in Shelby County shows a concentration of them in the eastern part of the county. However, those in the COVID-19 task force didn't applaud the lower number of cases in the far southern and northern parts of the county.

"That's because testing hasn't gotten there yet. That's the issue. The task force is aware of that," said Dr. Jeff Warren, a primary care physician who also serves on Memphis City Council. "It's something we've been talking about, how we're going to get testing up into Raleigh and Frayser, down into Whitehaven and Hickory Hill."

WREG obtained the picture from someone who took it during the county's COVID-19 task force meeting. However, the health department would not provide a clearer version of the map.

Warren said the map can be misleading if you focus on the areas showing fewer cases.

He said they're working on bringing free testing to those Whitehaven, Hickory Hill, Raleigh and Frayser. But until then, if you live there, staying home is even more important, especially because he says a large proportion of the people testing positive are under 40.

"Remember, 80 percent of people that get this don't get that sick," Warren said. "So, since they don't get that sick, you don't see it 'til your grandmother has died or 'til your wife who has asthma is in the hospital on a ventilator."

He said if you have to go out to the store or the gas station, wear a mask or use a scarf.

WREG is monitoring the status of the free testing sites in Raleigh, Frayser, Whitehaven and Hickory Hill.