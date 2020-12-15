MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many local hospitals remain at or near capacity as the number of new COVID cases rises.

Meanwhile, it could be a few more days before we see coronavirus shots in Shelby County, as the vaccine is distributed to area hospitals.

Tennessee reported 10,000 new cases on Monday, after reporting 11,000 on Sunday. Shelby County reported almost 1,000 new cases Monday, a new daily record.

According to Tennessee’s department of health, only 10% — or 200 — of the state’s ICU beds are available.

The Mississippi health department says Baptist DeSoto reached full capacity Monday, with zero beds available. Of the 180 beds at that facility, nearly 40% — or some 69 patients — have COVID. Fourteen of them are in ICU.

Hospitals in Memphis are still waiting for the vaccine to arrive.

Leaders at Methodist, Saint Francis, Le Bonheur and Baptist hospitals are all planning to vaccinate their employees as soon as possible.

The vaccine is expected to arrived at Baptist DeSoto in Southaven sometime Tuesday. Officials there plan to start giving shots to doctors, nurses and other workers on Wednesday.

Baptist Crittenden expects its first shipment on Thursday. Employees at Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro were among the first to receive the shot.

: Vaccines are being sent directly to the hospitals first. They don’t have an exact date on when the vaccine will receive it, but said it’s anticipated after the Christmas holiday. Baptist Hospital : They expect to receive the Pfizer vaccine at four of their hospitals this week. NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro will receive the vaccine Monday and still start vaccinating employees Monday. Baptist Desoto in Southaven and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson will receive the vaccine Tuesday, and Baptist Memphis will receive it on Thursday.

: They expect to receive the Pfizer vaccine at four of their hospitals this week. NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro will receive the vaccine Monday and still start vaccinating employees Monday. Baptist Desoto in Southaven and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson will receive the vaccine Tuesday, and Baptist Memphis will receive it on Thursday. Methodist Hospital : Anticipates receiving the vaccines this week and will begin distribution as soon as possible.

: Anticipates receiving the vaccines this week and will begin distribution as soon as possible. St. Francis : They anticipate getting the vaccine soon and will begin giving it out as soon as possible.

: They anticipate getting the vaccine soon and will begin giving it out as soon as possible. LeBonheur : They do not have a specific date for when they will get the vaccine, but they said it will be some point this week. Distribution will begin immediately.

: They do not have a specific date for when they will get the vaccine, but they said it will be some point this week. Distribution will begin immediately. Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center: Has been selected as one of 37 VA sites to get initial doses of the vaccines, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs announced Monday.