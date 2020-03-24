Looking for a job? The Greater Memphis Chamber wants to help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With many companies shutting their doors or adjusting how they do business, many Memphians are finding themselves without a job. But thanks to the Greater Memphis Chamber, resources are now at your fingertips to help you find work during this difficult time.

The Greater Memphis Chamber launched a new job listing page for companies looking to hire in the Bluff City immediately.

“Our team is speaking with local business leaders on a daily basis and despite the challenging climate for many businesses, there are many local companies with immediate hiring needs,” said Beverly Robertson, President and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber. “We want to share that information with the broader community as quickly as possible to help connect people with opportunities and help our businesses get the workforce they need.”

As of Tuesday morning, there are more than a dozen companies seeking local workers, including, FedEx Ground, Kroger, Amazon and Aero Tek.

To see the full list, click here.

Related: Other companies looking to hire