Local teen makes hundreds of masks during coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three years ago we spoke with the founder of So Fab, a summer camp focusing on fashion design. The group’s mission hasn’t changed, it’s only broadened by COVID-19.

“We’ve gotten a lot of requests from corporate offices here in Memphis, as well as nursing homes and just regular people that want masks for their families.”

Najah Hale is a So Fab student who loves fashion. She’s been sewing since she was eight-years-old and volunteered to make masks to donate to healthcare workers in need.

“I stay up late at night until like three or four in the morning and then I wake up early in the morning, probably 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. and sew all day, every day.”



Hale just celebrated her 16th birthday, a birthday that would’ve been in Paris where she was eager to check out the hottest fashion trends. Instead, she was at home sewing.

She’s created hundreds of masks and it’s a number that’s consistently growing through the help of her mother’s social media.



“It has gotten bigger than what we thought it would be.”

Hale’s mother Santera is a clinical technician in a hospital and laboratory, which is why her daughter understands the sacrifices healthcare workers make and more reason for her to be proud of the protective gear she’s provided to hundreds of people.