Local restaurants offering to go, delivery options

BETHESDA, MD – MARCH 16 A sign advertising take-out orders hangs in the window of a frozen yogurt shop March 16, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued an order closing bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms effective at 5 pm today in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines encouraging Americans not to congregate in groups of 10 or more people, local restaurants have made some adjustments.

Many now offer curbside pickup, to go ordering and even delivery options.

Cooper Young restaurants

– Menu items are available for takeout daily. Delivery is available through Togo Services, UberEats, GrubHub or phone. Aldo’s Pizza Pies – Menu items are available for delivery and takeout daily. Delivery range is all of Midtown and Crosstown. Aldo’s will deliver further out; please ask if it is available when you call.

– Menu items are available for delivery and takeout daily. Delivery range is all of Midtown and Crosstown. Aldo’s will deliver further out; please ask if it is available when you call. Another Roadside Attraction Catering – Have a private chef prepare a date night or a small friendly gathering at your house. We COOK and CLEAN. We can drop off prepared meals for your household or serve a Meal family style at your house: Consider a theme such as Spanish, Italian, Caribbean, French, Southern, Texas or BBQ home cooked meals. We also offer prepared meals for company events- let us prepare lunches for your employees in a safe and sanitary environment and drop off curbside or set up for your enjoyment. Single serving boxed lunches, breakfast, any corporate or private daytime event! Let us take the stress out of the upcoming Passover and Easter holidays for you. We can create a meal you won’t forget within the comfort of your own home. If you would like to have cooking classes in your home, we can focus around meal prep, International cuisines, appetizers or family meals for you and your friends.

– Menu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup. Delivery will be available in Mid-town by our employees. Prepared meals that can be frozen and then later warmed will be available as well. Young Avenue Deli – Menu items are available for takeout daily. Delivery available through GrubHub, FoodBoss, and BringMeThat.

We've updated operating hours for Overton Square shops & restaurants. The Square is open and has fun options you can enjoy while following proper social distancing guidelines like our outdoor Art Tour and outdoor games in Chimes Square.



