Second Presbyterian pastor dies from complications of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pastor at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis died on Monday after contracting the coronavirus, the church said.

On Tuesday, Second Presbyterian announced Pastor Tim Russell died at Baptist Hospital from complications associated with the coronavirus.

The church’s website lists Russell as assistant pastor to middle adults.

“Tim served and loved our church body, our staff, and his friends and family well, and we are grieving alongside his dear wife, Kath,” the church said in a Facebook post.