Local medical experts say new coronavirus testing methods will help save lives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Medical technology experts in Memphis say new testing methods for the coronavirus are on the way and will help save lives.

There’s currently a shortage of testing kits that can diagnose the coronavirus, a fact everyone from doctors to President Trump will admit now.

C and S Lab Solutions, a Memphis-based group that has been supplying these tests for years, is optimistic that in-home tests and mobile testing will help provide a supply to catch up with demand.

“Within the next 7-10 days, we should be able to catch up and fulfill all of these orders,” said Shelia Bradley-Wright, co-owner of C and S Lab Solutions.

“Respiratory issues aren’t new. These tests aren’t new,” said Clifton Wright, another co-owner of C and S Lab Solutions, “I think that’s going to take a lot of the stress of the labs itself.”

They performed a demonstration of a COVID-19 testing method, with both a nasal swab and a throat swab. Right now, results take 24-48 hours as labs search for DNA traces of the virus.

“They don’t care whether you have one tests, two tests, three or four tests,” Clifton Wright said. “The lab wants to get it there.”

Despite their optimism about test-kit production, experts still speak in somber tones when discussing the toll COVID-19 could take.

“Unfortunately, I think many lives are going to be lost,” said Sheila Bradley-Wright. “But through those trials and errors, I think we’re going to be able to come out on a better side.”

C and S Lab Solutions made a point to say they are not doctors. But when asked about a potential time table, they estimated it will be about six months before life returns to what we view as “normal.”

Anyone looking for more information on coronavirus testing kits can visit www.w2lms.com or call 1-844-752-7707.