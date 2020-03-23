Loans available to Tennessee small businesses harmed by coronavirus outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee small businesses that have been economically harmed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak can apply for U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development said in a news release last week that small businesses and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans of up to $2 million.

The funds are to be used for financial obligations and operating expenses.

The request for the economic injury disaster loan declaration was submitted Wednesday.

Those interested in applying should call (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.