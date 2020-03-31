Lizzo treats ER staff to say thank you

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Lizzo attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Turns out Lizzo is 100% that generous.

The singer treated some of those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic to a meal.

On Monday a verified Twitter account Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit tweeted a thank you to Lizzo for providing lunch for its emergency room staff.

“SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines,” the tweet read. “#Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity.”

The tweet included a video of the “Truth Hurts” singer thanking the hospital workers.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for all that you’re doing during this pandemic,” Lizzo said. “It’s definitely not easy and you guys are putting yourselves on the front line so because of that I wanted to treat y’all to a meal.”

And Henry Ford wasn’t the only hospital to benefit.

She reportedly has been sending meals to hospitals around the country.

A tweet from the verified Twitter account for M Health Fairview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, read on Monday “That moment when you’re working the ER and @Lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch!”

Lizzo was born in Detroit and moved to Houston, Texas and Minneapolis later in life.

CNN has reached out to a rep for the singer for comment.