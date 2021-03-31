White House announces federal mass vaccination site in Memphis

A new federally run mass vaccination site in Memphis was announced Wednesday by the White House COVID-19 Response Team.

The site is expected to be up and running by April 7 at the Pipkin Building at the old Fairgrounds, and will operate for six to eight weeks, officials said. The Pipkin site is currently run by the city of Memphis.

The Memphis facility will be one of 25 federal vaccination sites around the country, run with help from state and local governments. The site can provide 3,000 vaccinations a day, seven days a week, targeting underserved communities and racial minorities, White House officials said.

Military personnel from the 3rd Marine Division will support the administration of the additional vaccines. The federal government will provide limited direct vaccine allocation to the site through FEMA.

“Nearly a million people live in Shelby County, but just 17.5% of the County’s population has been vaccinated as of March 21st – one of the lowest rates in the state,” officials said.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a tweet that the city was excited to participate in the federal program. He also said the federal allocation means the city can distribute more vaccines to other community vaccination centers.

“To date, we have surpassed 300,000 doses administered, and we will continue to do even more,” Strickland said.

This also means we can redirect what had been allocated to Pipkin to our other fixed sites and Community PODs, increasing availability all across the county. To date, we have surpassed 300,000 doses administered, and we will continue to do even more. — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) March 31, 2021

To schedule an appointment for the vaccine, individuals can visit the portal at covid19.memphistn.gov or call 901-222-7468 (SHOT) or 615-552-1998 between 9 a.m.- 6:30 p.m,. seven days a week.