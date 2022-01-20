MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases are on a downward trend, Memphis COO Doug McGowen said Thursday, but the good news comes with a caveat.



McGowen said that Shelby County now has the highest number of long-term COVID patients hospitalized than any time during the pandemic.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 1,554 new cases Jan. 20. The total cases number stands at 208,357 confirmed and probable cases. The seven-day rolling average is 1,699.



The county reported 2,814 deaths. There are 21,251 active COVID cases and 184,292 recovered cases.

There are 40,905 total pediatric cases, with 571 new cases being reported Jan. 20. There are 6,276 active pediatric cases.

To date, more than 2.107 million COVID tests have been performed in Shelby County.

The health department said 549,697 people have been vaccinated as of Jan 19. That is 78.4 percent of the county’s vaccination goal of 700,000 people vaccinated.



According to Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor, on January 10, 50 percent of the total population of Shelby County has been vaccinated.



Dr. Taylor was asked about the recent Germantown Schools decision to no longer require masks for students.

The Shelby County Health Department Director cited the current federal injunction for ADA (American Disabilities Act) covered schools which requires masking in schools.



In closing, the Health Director said we are making progress in the fight against COVID-19, vaccinations and testing.



“Remember, we’re in this together,” Dr. Taylor said at the weekly briefing.



She recommends vaccinating as soon as possible and following through with booster shots. She also recommends people mask up when inside public places where you don’t know the vaccination status of everyone there.



Dr. Taylor warns we still have a high level of infection in the city even though numbers are trending downwards.

City officials recommend that people do not go to a hospital Emergency Room for a COVID test.