Live at 9: Voting machines update, Amy Weirich & the Salvation Army needs your help

Interview with Linda Phillips

Linda Phillips with the Shelby County Election Commission talks about their efforts to get new voting machines ahead of early voting in July.

Interview with Amy Weirich

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich talks about the impact the coronavirus has had on crime and the criminal justice system.

Link: Shelby County District Attorney’s Office

The Salvation Army needs your help

Major Marion Platt with the Salvation Army talks about their need during the coronavirus pandemic.