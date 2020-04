Just City works to help youth behind bars

Josh Spickler with Just City talks about the organization’s concern for youth currently behind bars as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Preparing for college during a pandemic

John Charbonnet with Class 101 Memphis talks about the good and the bad when it comes to college prep right now.

Interview with Mayor Jim Strickland

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland joins us to talk about the city's ongoing efforts to fight COVID-19.

