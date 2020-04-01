Breaking News
Continuing coverage of the coronavirus in the Mid-South
Watch Now
WREG News at noon

Live at 9: Future of education in Tennessee, working out at home & helping kids cope

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Interview with Dr. Penny Scwinn

There’s no word when, or if, schools will be back open this school year, but the Tennessee Department of Education has been working closely with districts on continuing curriculum, providing meal access and waiving state tests.

Dr. Penny Scwinn joins us to discuss those things and more.

Data pix.

Working out at home

Fitness trainer Chris Collins shares some tips on how to turn your house and some everyday items into your home gym.

Data pix.
Data pix.

Helping kids cope

Therapist Emily Vanderpool shares some tips on how you can help your child cope during this unique and difficult time.

Data pix.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News