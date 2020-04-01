Live at 9: Future of education in Tennessee, working out at home & helping kids cope

Interview with Dr. Penny Scwinn

There’s no word when, or if, schools will be back open this school year, but the Tennessee Department of Education has been working closely with districts on continuing curriculum, providing meal access and waiving state tests.

Dr. Penny Scwinn joins us to discuss those things and more.

Working out at home

Fitness trainer Chris Collins shares some tips on how to turn your house and some everyday items into your home gym.

Helping kids cope

Therapist Emily Vanderpool shares some tips on how you can help your child cope during this unique and difficult time.

