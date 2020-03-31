Breaking News
Continuing coverage of the coronavirus in the Mid-South
Watch Now
WREG News at noon

Live at 9: Dr. Joris Ray, Bill Gibbons & home schooling 101

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Interview with Dr. Joris Ray

COVID-19 has had a major impact on education. Shelby County Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray talks about the monumental tasks school leaders are facing in the coming weeks.

Data pix.

Interview with Bill Gibbons

Americans are buying guns and ammunition during the panic of COVID-19, but one thing they won't be able to get is hands-on training. Bill Gibbons with the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission talks about safety in our community.

Data pix.

How to home school

Parents, you can home school and there's help out there for you. Stacy Loftis has some tips and tricks, and she shares them with us on Live at 9.

Data pix.
Data pix.

 

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News