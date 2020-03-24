Licensed Tennessee day cares impacted by Covid-19 can now apply for grant money

BERLIN, GERMANY – MAY 08: Visiting children wait with their stuffed animals to have them diagnosed at the Teddy Bear Clinic at Charite Hospital on May 8, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. Charite Hospital hosts the annual Teddy Bear Clinic days and invites children from Berlin day care centers to bring their injured teddy bears for fictitious examinations, x-rays, surgery and healing as a way for small children to become acquainted with a medical environment. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Licensed day cares impacted by the coronavirus outbreak can now file an application for grant money through the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

Last week, Governor Bill Lee announced the state would make $10 million available for child care agencies negatively impacted by recent closures.

“The COVID-19 emergency and recent tornado disaster have combined to create substantial challenges for our child care partners,” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “These grants will provide the assistance agencies need to sustain critical staff and operations resources as they respond to and recover from these events. Parents, businesses, and children all depend on quality early childhood education that’s safe and healthy.”

More information can be found here.