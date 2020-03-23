Breaking News
Continuing coverage of the coronavirus in the Mid-South
Watch Now
WREG Daybreak

Memphis area contractor for Amazon is hiring drivers now

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content from Lee’s Logistics

Lee’s Logistics is now hiring new drivers to deliver packages in the greater Memphis area as the demand for Amazon-ordered products increases. The pay is $15 an hour.

Candidates qualifications:

  • Age 21 or older with a valid drivers license
  • Pass a drug and background check
  • Comfortable using a smart phone for directions and deliveries
  • Able to do 25-30 stops a hour and climb stairs
  • Self motivated
  • Good problem solving skills   

Fill out the form below if you’re interested in working for Lee’s Logistics:

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News